Foreigner’s Lou Gramm talks possible Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction: “Would mean the world to me”

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Foreigner is one of the many acts nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and the band’s original lead singer, Lou Gramm, is certainly looking forward to the possibly of them getting in.

Gramm tells ABC Audio being inducted with his musical peers “would mean the world to me,” sharing, “To be in a very tight fraternity like that with people who you respect and admire is the epitome of what this career is all about.”

Foreigner had been eligible to get into the hall since 2002, but this is their first nomination, something that’s been shocking to many fans and even fellow rock stars. In fact, Mark Ronson, the stepson of Foreigner’s Mick Jones, released a video in February featuring artists like Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and even Paul McCartney making a case for them to get in.

Gramm says he’s been surprised and shocked by all the support they’ve received. “The Paul McCartney one was particularly cool because he was shocked that we weren’t in already,” he says.

This year’s inductees will be announced in late April, and should Foreigner make the cut, Gramm says he and the band will likely play two songs at the ceremony. He thinks one will be their #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” although he says “the other one had better rock.” And that wouldn’t exactly be difficult with hits like “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “Jukebox Hero” to choose from.

And if the performance happens, it would be Gramm’s first time onstage with Jones in many years, which should be a treat for fans. As Gramm notes, “If we’re able to get together onstage for this glorious event, it’ll be fantastic.”