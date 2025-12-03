Foreigner’s Lou Gramm to release new solo album

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction (Disney/Michael Le Brecht) II

Former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm has revealed that he has a new solo album coming out next year.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer made the revelation during an appearance on the Kyle Meredith with… podcast, sharing that he worked on it with former Foreigner bassist Bruce Turgon. Gramm said, “He helped me write songs for my upcoming solo album, which is being released in March.”

Gramm said he’s been working on the album for over two years.

“I have been looking through my backlog of songs that were great songs, but were unfinished and didn’t make it to the cut on my records, and went back and finished some of them. And they’re awesome songs,” he explained. “So I’m taking some new songs that were written and some of the older songs that deserve to be on the album. I finished ’em up, polished ’em up, and they’re on the album. So it’s a little conglomerate of past and present.”

Gramm added that he expects the first single to be out in early February, noting the album “rocks hard.”

Gramm is set to play some select dates with Foreigner in December, starting with a two-night stand at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on Wednesday and Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at Foreigneronline.com.