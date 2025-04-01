AD
Forget about Mount Rushmore: New Jersey announces ‘Mount Jonas’ for April Fools’ Day

todayApril 1, 2025

Anthony Mandler

Jonas Brothers will be officially inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame later this year, but why stop there?

On Tuesday, April 1 — April Fools’ Day — the official Instagram account of New Jersey posted a photo of what looks like Mount Rushmore, but with the faces of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas carved into a mountain. The text overlay reads, “Breaking: NJ Officials Finalize Plans to Begin Mount Jonas Project.”

“20 years of the @jonasbrothers calls for something BIG,” the caption read. “Mount Jonas to be completed by Summer 2035.”

One of the comments on the post joked about one of JoBros’ most beloved hits: “Yay! We’re so happy they moved the date up to 2035. Last we heard it was going to be made in the year 3000.”

The same image of “Mount Jonas” was posted on social platform X, to which Kevin replied, “I approve this message.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

