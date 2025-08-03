Forget Shakedown Street — San Francisco now has a Jerry Garcia street

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Jerry Garcia would have turned 83 on Friday, and in recognition, his native San Francisco gave the late Grateful Dead founder a big honor.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that on Friday, San Francisco mayor Daniel Lurie led a dedication ceremony as a stretch of Harrington Street, where Garcia spent part of childhood, was renamed Jerry Garcia Street in his honor. The ceremony took place just a few steps away from the home where Garcia lived with his grandparents.

“Jerry gave San Francisco and its people lasting memories and music,” Lurie told the crowd, according to the paper. “He created something out of nothing. Jerry had the spirit of a rock star, an innovator and a futurist.”

Garcia’s daughter Trixie was also present, and she said, “Jerry was a magical person. He was humble, he was generous, he was talented. It’s truly an honor, on behalf of Jerry Garcia’s family, to witness this historic street naming.”

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park also hosted three days of Dead & Company concerts on Aug. 1, 2 and 3 celebrating the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary. During those shows, the band was joined at various points by Phil Lesh’s son Grahame Lesh, as well as Billy Strings and Sturgill Simpson.