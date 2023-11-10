Former Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury

Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(BALTIMORE) — Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on Thursday of two counts of perjury by a federal jury in Maryland.

Mosby, who was Baltimore’s highest-ranking prosecutor from 2015 to earlier this year, was found guilty after she falsely claimed she was suffering from “financial hardship” because of the pandemic and obtained federal funds illegally.

She used the money for down payments on two vacation homes in Florida, according to the Justice Department.

Jurors began to deliberate on Thursday after opening statements on Monday. Mosby did not testify during the trial.

A lawyer for Mosby did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Mosby was known for charging the six police officers involved in the Freddy Gray case, a Black man who died while in police custody in 2015. The officers were later either acquitted or their trials were declared a mistrial.

The DOJ said Mosby submitted COVID-19 related distribution requests for withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The indictment, filed in January of 2022, says that Mosby falsely certified that she met at least one of the qualifications for distribution as defined under the CARES Act, specifically, that she experienced adverse financial consequences from the Coronavirus as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, or laid off; having reduced work hours; being unable to work due to lack of childcare; or the closing or reduction of hours of a business she owned or operated. In signing the forms, Mosby “affirm[ed] under penalties for perjury the statements and acknowledgments made in this request,” according to the indictment.

The indictment says that Mosby did not experience any such financial hardships and in fact, Mosby received her full gross salary of $247,955.58 from January 1, 2020, through December 29, 2020, in bi-weekly gross pay direct deposits of $9,183.54.