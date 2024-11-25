AD
National News

Former Kentucky sheriff pleads not guilty in shooting death of judge

todayNovember 25, 2024

Leslie County Detention Center

(KENTUCKY) — A former Kentucky sheriff accused in the fatal shooting of a judge in September was arraigned on new charges Monday.

Monday’s arraignment hearing was held in the Letcher County Courthouse — the same courthouse where Shawn “Mickey” Stines is accused of gunning down Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers on Sept. 19.

An attorney for Stines, 43, pleaded not guilty on his behalf Monday to a new charge of murder of a public official.

The judge denied Stines bond, citing concerns with security, community safety and the charges against him.

Stines previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges, for which a special judge appointed to preside over the case has said he could face the death penalty.

It is still not clear what led up to the alleged murder of Mullins, 54.

Just days before the shooting, Stines had been deposed in a lawsuit, which alleged he had failed to investigate one of his deputies who sexually abused a woman in Mullins’ chambers.

Kentucky State Police previously said the shooting occurred “following an argument inside the courthouse.” Letcher County Circuit Clerk Mike Watts said Stines and Mullins had lunch together earlier that day.

Mullins was found in his chambers with multiple gunshot wounds after a 911 caller reported gunfire inside the courthouse.

Stines was taken into custody without incident at the courthouse, police said. He retired from his position as sheriff shortly after his arrest.

