National News

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas faces federal charges in connection with illegal gambling ring: DOJ

todayJuly 30, 2025

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is charged with allegedly running an illegal gambling business out of a California mansion, where “high-stakes poker games” were played, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

He and five others were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged gambling ring, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Arenas, 43, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business and one count of making false statements to federal investigators, prosecutors said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Arenas is a three-time NBA All-Star who played for teams including the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

