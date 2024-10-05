AD
National News

Former New York Gov. David Paterson, stepson assaulted on Manhattan street

todayOctober 5, 2024

Background
NYPD

(NEW YORK) — New York City police are searching for five suspects wanted in a “gang assault” on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to officials.

The attack, which unfolded around 8:35 p.m. Friday by 96th Street and 2nd Avenue, began as a “verbal altercation” between the suspects and the 70-year-old former governor and his stepson, the NYPD said.

The suspects had had “a previous interaction” with the stepson, Paterson’s spokesperson told ABC New York station WABC, noting that the attack took place near the victims’ home.

The suspects hit the victims in the face and body, police said.

Paterson and his stepson managed fight off the attackers, the spokesperson said, and the suspects fled on foot, according to police.

Paterson and his stepson were both taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said, and they’ve since been released, the spokesperson said.

Paterson, a Democrat, served as governor of New York from 2008 to 2010. Paterson was New York’s first African American governor and the nation’s first legally blind governor.

Paterson and his wife “are thankful for the quick response time from the police and the outpouring of support they have received,” Paterson’s spokesperson said, adding, “The Governor’s only request is that people refrain from attempting to use an unfortunate act of violence for their own personal or political gain.”

“Governor Paterson’s main concern today is Kodai Senga and the New York Mets, but we will provide any additional updates as necessary,” the spokesperson added.

The NYPD asks anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit information online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

