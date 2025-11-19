AD
National News

Former Olympic snowboarder accused of ordering killing of witness set to testify against him in drug trafficking case

todayNovember 19, 2025

Former Olympic snowboarder and Canadian national Ryan Wedding is seen in photos released by the FBI. FBI

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department unsealed new charges against a former Canadian Olympian snowboarder who is allegedly the “largest distributor of cocaine” in Canada, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The charges allege Ryan Wedding ordered the killing of a witness who was set to testify against him in a U.S. federal trial in a drug trafficking case, prosecutors said.

Wedding, who is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, is the “leader of a transnational criminal enterprise,” Bondi said.

“Wedding collaborates closely with the Sinaloa Cartel, a foreign terrorist organization, to flood not only American but also Canadian communities with cocaine coming from Colombia,” Bondi said at a press briefing Wednesday. “His organization is responsible for importing approximately six metric tons of cocaine a year into Los Angeles via semi trucks from Mexico.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

