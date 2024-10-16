AD
Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after fall from hotel in Argentina: Police

todayOctober 16, 2024

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to state police.

The English singer was 31.

Payne was staying at the hotel CasaSur in Palermo, Buenos Aires, according to police.

Payne joined One Direction at the group’s inception in 2010 after appearing on the show The X Factor. The group also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Since the band broke up in 2015, Payne began a solo career, releasing the song “Strip That Down” in 2017 and the album LP1 in 2019.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

