Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson announces new tour with The Band Geeks

todayMarch 5, 2024

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson has announced a new North American tour with the cover group The Band Geeks. 

The trek, dubbed Yes Epics, Classics, And More, will feature Anderson performing songs from throughout his career, including tracks from the Yes catalog. Anderson also plans to add some new songs he’s been working on with The Band Geeks, with an album of those new tunes expected out in late summer.

The tour is set to kick off May 30 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, hitting such cities as Chicago, Boston, Denver and Phoenix. The trek wraps August 16 in Thousand Oaks, California. Carl Palmer will appear as special guest on four dates with his The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer show in which he performs alongside footage of his late bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake.

This isn’t Anderson’s first tour with The Band Geeks. They toured the U.S. together in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

