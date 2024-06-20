Four injured in shooting at party at Oakland’s Lake Merritt, police say

Getty Images – STOCK

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — At least four people were injured on Wednesday night as gunfire erupted at an event on Lake Merritt, in Oakland, California, police said.

More than 5,000 people had flocked to the area for the day’s event, which was being monitored by 28 police officers and four sergeants, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement early Thursday.

The event had been peaceful until about 8:15 p.m., when “illegal sideshow involving vehicles and motorbikes occurred near Grand Avenue and Bellevue Avenue,” the police said.

“A short time later, a fight broke out, and as the crowd headed towards the altercation, multiple shots were fired,” police said in their statement.” Officers located several victims who were struck by the gunfire.”

Police said early Thursday that there were no known fatalities. Officers were investigating whether there had been additional injuries, police said.

“No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting,” police said. “It is currently unknown if there was a single shooter or multiple shooters involved.”