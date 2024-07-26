AD
Entertainment News

Fox renews animated ‘Krapopolis’ for season 4

todayJuly 26, 2024

At a panel for the animated show at San Diego Comic-Con, Fox revealed its animated series Krapopolis has been renewed for a fourth season — ahead of its second season premiere this fall.

“For all our Krap-devotees, there was no better place to decree another season of Krapopolis than the annual San Diego Comic-Con fan fest and no one better to deliver the proclamation than our brilliant creator and executive producer, Dan Harmon,” said Fox TV President Michael Thorn.

“Dan and his team have created something special with this series, and now that season 4 is etched in stone, we’ll be keeping those once-in-a-millennia laughs rolling,” he continued in part.

The show from Rick & Morty co-creator Harmon is a twisted take on ancient Greek mythology, telling the story “of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, first.”

The cast includes Richard Ayoade, who plays Tyrannis. His character’s parents are What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry (Shlub) and Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, who just earned Krapopolis‘ first Emmy nomination, for voicing Tyrannis’ mom, Deliria, the “goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

