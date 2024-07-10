AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Francis Ford Coppola announces he’s opening the All-Movie Hotel

todayJuly 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Family Coppola Hideaways

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola is teasing a “cinematic oasis” for fans and filmmakers that he’s dubbed the All-Movie Hotel.

The destination in Peachtree City, Georgia, is the first U.S. location of Coppola’s The Family Coppola Hideaway boutique chain, which started in Belize and now includes seven properties, including Guatemala, Argentina and Italy.

According to the ad copy, it is a “first of its kind” facility, “offering both hospitality and facilities needed to make films on any scale, from smaller independent movies to larger-budget endeavors, as well as a destination for film fans interested in the magic of moviemaking.”

In fact, Coppola completed post-production on his star-packed Megalopolis at that very location.

“I envisioned The All-Movie Hotel to be a space where filmmakers could truly immerse themselves in the creative process, fostering a collaborative environment that inspires innovation,” Coppola said in a video promoting the endeavor.

The All-Movie Hotel’s amenities include “27 luxurious suites and rooms designed personally by Francis Coppola,” as well as “state-of-the-art post-production facilities … including two edit suites with laser projection and Meyer Sound 2.1 monitoring,” editing bays, bluescreen facilities and a screening room. 

Check out the location here.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%