Buck Country Music News

Frank Ray’s putting ‘Miami in Tennessee’ with new single

todayApril 18, 2025

BBR Music Group

Frank Ray continues to bring the energy and lean into his Mexican-American roots with his new single, “Miami in Tennessee.”

“‘Miami In Tennessee’ is a straight-up party — it’s everything I bring to the stage wrapped into one song,” he says. “It’s country with a splash of my Latin roots, high energy, and just the right amount of heat. Turn it up, feel the rhythm, and get ready — because Miami just rolled into Tennessee!”

Ray previously scored a top-20 hit with his 2021 debut single, “Country’d Look Good on You.” 

“Miami in Tennessee” is the first new music from Frank since 2024’s “Uh-huh (Ajá).”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

