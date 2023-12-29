AD
Freddie Mercury’s 78th birthday celebration announced

todayDecember 29, 2023

Bob King/Redferns

Freddie Mercury‘s birthday will once again be celebrated with a big bash this fall. 

The Queen frontman would have turned 78 on September 5, and the band just announced that the Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party 2024 will take place Saturday, September 7, at the Casino Barriere in Montreux, about two hours outside of Zurich, Switzerland.

“We will be celebrating The 1980s and 40 years of ‘The Works’ album,” Queen drummer Roger Taylor shares on Instagram. “The dress code for party guests will be anything in an 80s style! – so start thinking, crimped hair and mullets, bright colours, shoulder pads, mini skirts, bleached denim, sweatbands, sunglasses and very bright heavy makeup!”

The party will feature a performance by the Italian tribute band Galileo, along with Icelander DJ Thor

More information on the party, along with ticket info, will be announced at a later date. Proceeds from the event will go to The Mercury Phoenix Trust, which raises funds for the fight against HIV/AIDs. It was founded by Taylor,  Brian May and their manager Jim Beach in memory of Freddie, who died from the disease in 1991.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

