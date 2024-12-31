Freddie Mercury’s 79th birthday celebration announced

Pete Still/Redferns

Freddie Mercury‘s birthday will once again be celebrated with a big bash this fall.

The Queen frontman would have turned 79 on Sept. 5, and the band just announced that the Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party 2025 will take place Sept. 6 at the Casino Barriere in Montreux, about two hours outside of Zurich, Switzerland.

“Mamma Mia, let me go! We will be celebrating ‘A Night At The Opera’ and 50 Years of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’” the band shared on Instagram, referring to their fourth studio album and the classic Queen track that appeared on it. “The dress code for party guests will be WHITE, to reflect the outfits the band wore at the time and the ‘A Night At The Opera album’ cover.”

More information on the party, along with ticket info, will be announced at a later date.

Proceeds from the event will go to The Mercury Phoenix Trust, which raises funds for the fight against HIV/AIDs. It was founded by Queen band members Roger Taylor and Brian May and their manager Jim Beach in memory of Freddie, who died from the disease in 1991.