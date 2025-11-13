AD
From a ‘truck on fire’ to a ‘Dream Come True,’ Carly Pearce unveils new music

todayNovember 13, 2025

Carly Pearce (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Carly Pearce is making a “Dream Come True” with the lead single from her upcoming fifth album. 

She revealed the title Thursday on her Instagram Story, as the song premiered exclusively on some radio stations ahead of its streaming debut at midnight Thursday. 

“Trying to make the dream come true,” she captioned another post, showing her standing onstage in a theater wearing a sparkling gown. 

“Dream Come True” is the first taste of her follow-up to 2024’s hummingbird and her first new single since “truck on fire.”  

