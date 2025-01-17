From ‘Bad Blood’ to all love: Katy Perry loves Taylor Swift ‘so much’

Jo Hale/Redferns

Yes, Band-Aids don’t fix bullet holes, but Katy Perry and Taylor Swift somehow managed to patch up their relationship a few years ago, and now there’s nothing but love between the two.

In a video feature called The Story Behind the Post for London’s Capital Radio, Katy showed an Instagram post from February 2024 of the two posing together backstage at Taylor’s Eras Tour in Australia. Katy explained that she was in Australia and had one day off so she reached out to Taylor: “I was like, ‘Hey girl, I’m gonna come to the show,’ and she was so excited and I was so excited.”

“I loved it,” Katy gushed. “It’s just, like, a community. It’s an adorable, sweet community, and I got to see her, and we got to catch up, and I love her so much.”

That’s quite a statement, considering the nastiness of their feud, which began in 2014 with Taylor’s song “Bad Blood” and didn’t begin to thaw until 2018, when Katy sent a literal olive branch and note to Taylor backstage at her Reputation tour.

In 2019 Katy posted a photo of a plate of cookies with the words “Peace at Last” written on the plate in icing. She captioned it, “feels good 🧡 @taylorswift.” A week later, she and Taylor appeared together in Taylor’s video for “You Need to Calm Down,” hugging each other.

As for what the feud was about, Katy explained in 2016 that it was a misunderstanding over Taylor’s mistaken belief that Katy had sabotaged her tour by hiring Taylor’s dancers away from her.

Incidentally, the 2024 post that Katy highlighted also featured video of herself listening to Taylor perform “Bad Blood,” reacting with mock horror and then singing along.