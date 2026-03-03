AD
Rev Rock Report

Full lineup announced for Tennessee’s The Mountain Festival

todayMarch 3, 2026

Admat for The Mountain Festival (Courtesy of The Mountain Music Festival)

Bret Michaels, Rick Springfield and Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini are among the acts booked for  The Mountain Music Festival, happening Aug. 21-23 at the Gatlinburg Convention Center in the Great Smokey Mountains of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The three-day classic rock festival features over 25 artists on three stages, with the lineup that also includes 38 Special, Night Ranger, Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach, Warrant, John Waite, Lita Ford, Jackyl and more.

Three-day and two-day passes for the festival are on sale now, with single day general admission passes going on sale this spring/summer. A complete lineup can be found at TheMountainUSA.com.

The Mountain Music Festival debuted in October 2021 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

