AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Fulton County DA to appeal ruling that dismissed six counts in Trump’s Georgia election case

todayMay 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday filed a notice of appeal on a March ruling that dismissed six of the counts in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others.

In March, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six of the counts, saying they lacked sufficient details. They included three against Trump, who had faced 13 counts in the case and now faces 10.

The notice of appeal, known as a cross appeal, comes after the appeals court already agreed to take up Trump and his co-defendants’ appeal over their continued efforts to disqualify Willis from the case.

“The State files this notice of cross appeal within 15 days of the Defendants’ initial notices of appeal,” Thursday’s filing states.

ABC News contributor and former prosecutor Chris Timmons said the state essentially had an open opportunity to appeal, because the Court of Appeals is already looking at the case as it relates to the disqualification issue.

“Here, because the Court of Appeals is already taking the case, the State has nothing to lose from cross appealing,” said Timmons. “It won’t take any longer for the case to be decided.”

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Four defendants subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

The former president has blasted the district attorney’s investigation as being politically motivated.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%