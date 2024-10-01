AD
Entertainment News

FX greenlights Ryan Murphy drama ‘The Beauty’

todayOctober 1, 2024

Ryan Murphy has tapped his Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story lead Evan Peters to head his upcoming FX drama series The Beauty, alongside Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, according to Deadline.

The dark fairytale, adapted from the 2016 graphic novel by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, centers on the titular sexually transmitted disease that makes those affected more beautiful by the day. However, detectives Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn eventually discover that beauty comes at a terrible cost — the host’s eventual death.

The series is Murphy’s latest since inking a deal with Disney about a year ago, joining ABC’s Doctor Odyssey,  starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, and FX’s Grotesquerie, featuring Niecy Nash-Betts.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

