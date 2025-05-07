AD
Buck Country Music News

Gabby Barrett announces Life I’m Living Tour 2025

todayMay 7, 2025

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Gabby Barrett is back.

She’ll launch a headlining trek called Life I’m Living Tour 2025 June 7 in Nebraska, right after her June 5 and 6 performances at CMA Fest. The tour is currently set to wrap up Oct. 5 in Ocean City, Maryland, at the Country Calling Festival. Visit Gabby’s official website for all the details.

“I’m pumped to hit the road this year!” Gabby says in a statement, adding that the tour will “be about the journey of my music career thus far, and turning the page to the next chapter with new music that is coming shortly!”

Gabby’s most recent album was her holiday album Carols and Candlelight, which came out in November 2024. Her latest non-Christmas album is Chapter & Verse, which came out in February 2024.

Gabby will serve as a presenter at the ACM Awards, which stream live Thursday night on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

