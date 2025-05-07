Gabby Barrett announces Life I’m Living Tour 2025

Gabby Barrett is back.

She’ll launch a headlining trek called Life I’m Living Tour 2025 June 7 in Nebraska, right after her June 5 and 6 performances at CMA Fest. The tour is currently set to wrap up Oct. 5 in Ocean City, Maryland, at the Country Calling Festival. Visit Gabby’s official website for all the details.

“I’m pumped to hit the road this year!” Gabby says in a statement, adding that the tour will “be about the journey of my music career thus far, and turning the page to the next chapter with new music that is coming shortly!”