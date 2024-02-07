AD
Buck Country Music News

Gabby Barrett drops “Growin’ Up Raising You” video

todayFebruary 7, 2024

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Gabby Barrett has rolled out a music video for “Growin’ Up Raising You.”

The visualizer features Gabby performing her heartfelt ode, which she co-wrote with Jon NiteZach Kale and Jimmy Robbins, in a maroon dress with lush autumn greenery in the background.

“I’m doing the best that I can while trying to raise other people to be the best people they can be,” shares the soon-to-be mother of three. “I feel so blessed to be able to have three little lives that I can help to flourish while I’m also trying to figure out life myself.”

Gabby and her husband, Cade Foehner, are expecting their third child, a daughter, who’s due to arrive soon.

You can find “Growin’ Up Raising You” on Gabby’s sophomore album, Chapter & Verse

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

