Gabby Barrett drops “Growin’ Up Raising You” video

Gabby Barrett has rolled out a music video for “Growin’ Up Raising You.”

The visualizer features Gabby performing her heartfelt ode, which she co-wrote with Jon Nite, Zach Kale and Jimmy Robbins, in a maroon dress with lush autumn greenery in the background.

“I’m doing the best that I can while trying to raise other people to be the best people they can be,” shares the soon-to-be mother of three. “I feel so blessed to be able to have three little lives that I can help to flourish while I’m also trying to figure out life myself.”