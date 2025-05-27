AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Gabby Barrett’s about to open a new chapter with new music

todayMay 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD
John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Though she put out her Christmas album, Carols and Candlelight, in late 2024, Gabby Barrett hasn’t released new music since her second record, Chapter & Verse, came out more than a year ago.

That’s all about to change, though.

“I wish I would’ve had music out by now. That was the plan, originally,” she tells ABC Audio. “But we were just bouncing back and forth between going with a collab for the song or going solo. And that took some time out of it. And so I think we’re just gonna go solo with it.”

The mysterious almost-collaboration should be out this summer, though that’s about all Gabby is able to say for now.

“It kinda echoes ‘I Hope’ vibes a little bit,” she says of the new song. “And I’m definitely turning a chapter on music that I’ve done like the past couple of years. … I wrote it with HARDY and Jon Nite and Zach Abbott. So that’ll be the next one out.” ﻿

Gabby’s debut #1, “I Hope,” is featured on the compilation EP Love the One You’re With, which came out in February.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%