Buck Country Music News

Gabby Barrett’s giving back this holiday season

todayNovember 15, 2023

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Gabby Barrett has announced her second annual Giving for Good Show.

It’ll take place December 19 at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky, with Rachel Wammack set to open the show.

“100% of the proceeds from the show will go to @murphslife – what they do for people is amazing. I greatly suggest taking 30 seconds to go look at his page to know what you would be supporting…,” Gabby writes in the caption of her announcement post on Instagram.

Per its website, MurphsLife Foundation “provides aid and resources to those who need it most in developing economies by strategically identifying and helping impoverished families and communities with the goal of empowering them to become self-sufficient.”

Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Gabby’s new album, Chapter & Verse, arrives February 2 and is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

