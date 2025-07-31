AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Gabby Barrett’s giving us ‘The Easy Part’ first

todayJuly 31, 2025

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Gabby Barrett‘s about to start a new Chapter & Verse on Friday. 

Though that was the title of her 2024 sophomore record, we’ll get the first taste of her third studio album when she drops the new track “The Easy Part” on Aug. 1.

“When another breakup song insists it comes into your life,” she teased on Instagram. “Had to do this one.”

Judging from the snippet she shared, we can look forward to a bad ending with a twist.

“You decide how it all does and doesn’t end,” she sings. “So go on and slam that front door/ Go on and tell me where I can go/ Put that pedal to the floor board/ Leave me a mess in the middle of the road/ Go all Jack D crazy/ Tell yourself that leaving me is so hard/ But I’ve got news for you baby/ That’ll be the easy part.”

The American Idol favorite continues her Life I’m Living Tour on Aug. 14 with a stop in Worley, Idaho.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

