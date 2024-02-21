AD
Buck Country Music News

Garth Brooks invites Travis Kelce to his bar’s opening

todayFebruary 21, 2024

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Garth Brooks wants Travis Kelce at his Friends In Low Places grand opening, and he’s willing to fly him in for it.

On Tuesday’s episode of Inside Studio G, Garth lit up when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs star’s recent rendition of “Friends in Low Places” at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade, before extending an invitation.

“Did you guys see Travis Kelce’s version of ‘Friends in Low Places’? Did you see him sing this? I loved it, I thought it was fantastic. It blew me away because I’m sitting there watching it as it’s going down, right? I never expected that,” Garth shared.

While Garth isn’t planning on being at the opening to make space for the crowd, he says he’s ready to make an exception for Travis.

“Big man, I’m just telling you this. I will be at [the] grand opening if you’re there,” said Garth. “I’ll send a plane if you want another shot at the title. If you want to come sing that, I’ll send a plane. You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do.”

“The plane holds 11, just remember that,” he added. “So, yes, I’ll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little ‘Friends in Low Places’ in Friends in Low Places, but we’re going to do it early.”

Friends In Low Places opens March 7. For more information on the bar, head to friendsbarnashville.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

