Garth Brooks says hearing ‘Much Too Young’ always ‘takes me right back’

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If there’s one song that brings Garth Brooks back to his early years, it’s his 1989 debut single, “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old).” Garth caught up with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about his holiday plans, Vegas residency, new collection The Anthology, Part IV and early years in Nashville, where he recounted the very first time he heard his song on the airwaves. “I was driving my truck in Nashville. There’s a place where 65 is cut by 40, I’m on that little strip and it comes on, ‘Much Too Young,'” Garth recalls.

“It’s been a long time for all of us,” he says of his multidecade career, “but any time I hear ‘Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old),’ it just takes me right back.”