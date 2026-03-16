Gavin Adcock readies The Day I Hang It Up Tour for spring

Gavin Adcock’s The Day I Hang It Up Tour (Courtesy Gavin Adcock/Warner Records Nashville)

Not only will Gavin Adcock work 16 dates on Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour this year, he’s also launching his own headlining trek.

The Day I Hang It Up Tour will kick off May 7 in Hollywood, Florida, hitting 27 cities before it wraps Nov. 14 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Braxton Keith, Corey Kent, Jake Worthington, Pecos & The Rooftops, Tyler Nance, and The Creekers will join Gavin along the way.

Presales for The Day I Hang It Up Tour start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.