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Buck Country Music News

Gavin Adcock readies The Day I Hang It Up Tour for spring

todayMarch 16, 2026

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Gavin Adcock’s The Day I Hang It Up Tour (Courtesy Gavin Adcock/Warner Records Nashville)

Not only will Gavin Adcock work 16 dates on Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour this year, he’s also launching his own headlining trek.

The Day I Hang It Up Tour will kick off May 7 in Hollywood, Florida, hitting 27 cities before it wraps Nov. 14 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. 

Braxton Keith, Corey Kent, Jake Worthington, Pecos & The Rooftops, Tyler Nance, and The Creekers will join Gavin along the way. 

Presales for The Day I Hang It Up Tour start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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