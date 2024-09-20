Gavin DeGraw releases reimagined “I Don’t Want to Be,” will play at ‘One Tree Hill’ fan event

Sony Music Nashville

Gavin DeGraw will release Chariot 20, a reimagined version of his debut album, Chariot, on Sept. 27, and he’s just released his new take on the song that made him famous: “I Don’t Want to Be.”

The new version is more piano heavy, and a bit more soulful and stripped back than the original. The original was, of course, the theme song for the TV series One Tree Hill. On Sept. 21, Gavin will perform during halftime at the state championship basketball game in Wilmington, North Carolina, which is doubling as a One Tree Hill fan event. As you may recall, the TV series took place in North Carolina and basketball was a big plot point.

One Tree Hill cast members attending the event include James Lafferty, Paul Johansson, Stephen Colletti, Tyler Hilton, Antwon Tanner, Robbie Jones, Lee Norris and Cullen Moss.

Chariot 20 includes two previously unreleased tracks written during the original album sessions: “Get Lost” and “Love Is Stronger (Alright).”