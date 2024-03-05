Gear up for a new track from Michael Ray

Michael Ray is set to release a new track, “Nothin’ Else,” on Friday, March 8.

The announcement arrived via a Reel on Michael’s Instagram.

“Hey, what’s up guys? I’m at my house, just chilling by a fire. Wanted to hop on here and remind y’all that my new song, ‘Nothin’ Else,’ the presave link is in my bio,” Michael said in the video. “I cannot wait for y’all to get this song. I’ll see y’all on the road. I love y’all so much, let’s go!”

Michael’s latest project is 2023’s Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP. The six-track project includes his latest single, “Spirits and Demons,” featuring Meghan Patrick.