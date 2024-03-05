AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Gear up for a new track from Michael Ray

todayMarch 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Michael Ray is set to release a new track, “Nothin’ Else,” on Friday, March 8.

The announcement arrived via a Reel on Michael’s Instagram.

“Hey, what’s up guys? I’m at my house, just chilling by a fire. Wanted to hop on here and remind y’all that my new song, ‘Nothin’ Else,’ the presave link is in my bio,” Michael said in the video. “I cannot wait for y’all to get this song. I’ll see y’all on the road. I love y’all so much, let’s go!”

Michael’s latest project is 2023’s Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP. The six-track project includes his latest single, “Spirits and Demons,” featuring Meghan Patrick.

“Nothin’ Else” is available for presave now. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%