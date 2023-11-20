Geddy Lee gives update on the future of Rush

David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Rush’s Geddy Lee recently revealed that the book may not be closed on him and bandmate Alex Lifeson touring again, although Lifeson’s health issues may prevent it from happening. Apparently, that’s not the only thing that may keep Lifeson off the road.

Geddy tells Rolling Stone that Lifeson may not be keen to tour because he wasn’t “super happy in the last few tours” and got bored quickly. “I think being away and touring is more difficult for him to be happy,” he explains.

If they ever tour again, it will be the first time since the 2020 death of their drummer Neil Peart, and Geddy isn’t so sure they should go out using the name Rush.

“I don’t know how comfortable we would be doing that, calling ourselves Rush, and it’s all speculation because … Honestly, it’s unlikely to happen,” he says. “That’s a conversation for probably another time, but we might not be super comfortable.” He then joked, “But we could always call ourselves some other stupid name, or Rash.”

When the suggestion “Lee and Lifeson” came up, he wasn’t happy with that either, noting, “‘Lee and Lifeson Play the Songs of Rush.’ That really sounds like an old-fart Eighties band.”

On a positive note, Geddy, whose memoir, My Effin’ Life, is out now, suggested the possibility of new music from him and Lifeson isn’t out of the question, although they currently don’t have anything planned.

“Would I like to write some more music? Now, yes, I would. I am ready for that,” he says. “Does Alex want to write some more music with me? Yes, he does. He’s made that very clear. And that’s something I will try to do with him over the coming year.”