AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Geena Davis to be awarded CinemaCon’s Viola Davis Trailblazer Award

todayApril 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Good Morning America

The annual CinemaCon is underway in Las Vegas and will run through April 11, when Geena Davis will receive the Viola Davis Trailblazer Award during the annual industry expo’s Big Screen Achievement Awards.

“Geena Davis exemplifies the true essence of a trailblazer in Hollywood for not only her remarkable film career, but also in her tireless advocacy championing underrepresented voices in film and other forms of media,” said Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, adding, “We could not be more honored to present her with the second ever Viola Davis Trailblazer Award.”

The Oscar-winning actress’ film credits include Thelma & Louise, Tootsie, The Fly, Beetlejuice, The Long Kiss Goodnight and Stuart Little.

Other honorees that evening will include Geena’s fellow Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (Star of the Year); Emmy winner Amy Poehler (CinemaCon Vanguard Award); Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Shawn Levy (Director of the Year); Stranger ThingsJoseph Quinn (Breakthrough Performer of the Year); Dan Stevens (Award of Excellence in Acting); Barbie‘s Ariana Greenblatt (Rising Star of 2024), and Dennis Quaid (Cinema Icon Award).
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%