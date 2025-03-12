AD
Buck Country Music News

‘Gen Z Country Queen’ Megan Moroney is a ‘Rolling Stone’ cover girl

todayMarch 12, 2025

Disney/Larry McCormack

CMA new artist of the year Megan Moroney continues to take her fame to new heights, as she lands on the cover of April’s Rolling Stone.

It’s a rare feat for a country artist, with an accompanying article filled with praise, titled “Megan Moroney Is the Gen Z Country Queen We Need.”

“She’s song-oriented. … She couldn’t care less about being a celebrity,” Kenny Chesney says of his recent tour mate. “She cares what her music means to people — and making sure they get the best of everything she does.”

Megan’s producer, Sugarland‘s Kristian Bush, also weighs in: “She’s brave as f***. I can’t believe she puts some of these things in her songs.”

While the article reveals Megan has a new tour bus, complete with sliding electric doors, a walk-in closet and a fireplace-esque heater, it’s also decidedly low-key, starting with a Friday night trip to the mega gas station known as Buc-ee’s: “The promised land!” Megan calls it.

It goes on to delve into the 27-year-old’s past as a successful influencer, one that eventually led to her getting offers from 18 different labels before signing with Sony. 

“I have worked my a** off,” Megan says. “But I will say that the positive things have happened quicker than I expected them to, which is nice. … It’s funny, because this used to be a hobby for me, and now it’s my whole life.”

You can find out more about the “Am I Okay?” hitmaker by checking out the full feature online.

