Gender-swapped ‘Holes’ TV show pilot ordered for Disney+

A gender-swapped reimagining of the beloved Louis Sachar book Holes is headed to Disney+.

The streamer has ordered a Holes TV series to pilot, over 20 years after it was adapted to a film. Shia LaBeouf starred in the 2003 Holes movie as Stanley Yelnats, the unlucky boy who is sent to Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention camp, for a crime he didn’t commit.

The official logline for the new TV show reads, “In this reimagining of the beloved 1998 book from Louis Sachar, a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

Alina Mankin will write and executive produce the show, while Liz Phang will be its showrunner and also executive produce. Drew Goddard will also executive produce through Goddard Textiles along with Sarah Esberg.

“My mom’s been a schoolteacher for her whole life and, as such, she’s served as a de facto book scout for Goddard Textiles,” Goddard told Variety, who broke the story. “She always knows what ‘the kids’ are into long before everyone else does. ‘Holes’ was the first book she suggested to me – this was back in the late ‘90s – and she was positive it was going to be a phenomenon. It feels good to bring it full circle for Mrs. Goddard and her sixth grade class.”

