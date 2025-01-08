AD
Rev Rock Report

Gene Simmons adds more dates to his US spring tour

todayJanuary 8, 2025

Gene Simmons has added a handful of new dates to his U.S. tour with his Gene Simmons Band.

In addition to his previously announced shows, which start in April in California and run through May in Houston, the God of Thunder will perform April 3 in Anaheim, California, April 8 in Auburn, Washington, April 10 in Magna, Utah, and May 18 in Rockford, Illinois.  

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at GeneSimmons.com.

Following KISS’ final show at New York’s Madison Square Garden last December, Simmons’ first solo show was in April 2024 at the grand opening of the Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar in Ridgefield, Washington. He and his band then went on to play shows in Brazil and Europe.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

