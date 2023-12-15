AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘General Hospital’ to celebrate 60 years with primetime special

todayDecember 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

General Hospital is celebrating 60 years with its own primetime special.

The daytime soap opera will look back on its six decades in the special General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling, which will air January 4 on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day.

Fan-favorite cast members from across all years of the show will return to share behind-the-scenes secrets and honor the show’s legacy, including Maurice BenardJane ElliotGenie FrancisFinola HughesKelly Monaco and Laura Wright.

Viewers will also be treated to a blooper reel, as well as a special fan tribute during the television event.

Additional celebrity appearances will be made by the current Dancing with the Stars winner and pro-dancer Val ChmerkovskiyEmma SammsStephen A. SmithRick Springfield and Amber Tamblyn.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%