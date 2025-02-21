Genesis releases remastered version of ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’

Rhino

Genesis is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their sixth studio album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, with a new box set. Now they’re sharing a taste of what to expect, releasing the remastered version of the album’s opening song and title track, which is now available.

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition was created with input from the band’s members — Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Steve Hackett and Mike Rutherford. The set includes the remastered album, done at Abbey Road Studios; a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos mixes, done under the supervision of Gabriel and Banks; and never-before-released demos.

There will also be a 60-page coffee table book, featuring unseen photos and interviews with all five band

members, said to be the only time they’ve all been interviewed about the album since its original release.

It also features the live album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway Live at the Shrine Auditorium, recorded Jan. 24, 1975. While most of the concert was previously released as part of the Genesis Archive 1967-75 box set, this version includes two additional encore tracks, making it the first time the full concert and complete encore are being released.

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition will be released on March 28 in a variety of formats. It is available for preorder now.

Released Nov. 22, 1974, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway was a concept album based on an idea by Gabriel about a Puerto Rican youth named Rael who goes on a journey of self-discovery. During the tour for the album, Gabriel announced to the band he was leaving Genesis once the tour was over.