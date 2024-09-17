AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

George Birge admits to “a few stinkers” before writing “Cowboy Songs”

todaySeptember 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

George Birge‘s wife, Kara, is often both his muse and one of his best sounding boards when he’s writing. 

Still, the “Mind on You” hitmaker says there are some songs she’s never heard.

“I don’t play her everything, right, because obviously there’s a few stinkers in the journey to find the hits,” he says. “But when you have something that you’re really proud of, you can’t wait to go and show her.”

That, as you might expect, was the case with his latest hit, “Cowboy Songs.”

“That was a first listen for her,” he tells ABC Audio. “She was all in. So I was excited to get to show her that one.” 

Cowboy Songs” is the title track of George’s latest EP.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%