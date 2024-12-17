George Birge rides ‘Cowboy Songs’ all the way to #1

George Birge has scored his second #1 hit with “Cowboy Songs.”

“Y’all have turned my world upside down, from chasing a dream to 2 number one songs in the same year, I cannot thank you enough for being a part of my life and music,” George captions an Instagram post, which includes a video of his manager sharing the exciting news to him.

“Love yall and can’t wait to show yall what’s next,” he continues before thanking country radio.

“From not havin two nickels to rub together to 2 number one songs in the same year, hang in there kid it starts to get good,” George adds in another post featuring a photo of his younger self. “love yall for coming on this ride w me!”

“Cowboy Songs” is George’s second chart-topper and was preceded by “Mind on You,” which hit #1 in January.

To catch George on Dylan Scott‘s upcoming Country Till I Die Tour, visit georgebirge.com.