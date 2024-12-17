AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

George Birge rides ‘Cowboy Songs’ all the way to #1

todayDecember 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

George Birge has scored his second #1 hit with “Cowboy Songs.”

“Y’all have turned my world upside down, from chasing a dream to 2 number one songs in the same year, I cannot thank you enough for being a part of my life and music,” George captions an Instagram post, which includes a video of his manager sharing the exciting news to him. 

“Love yall and can’t wait to show yall what’s next,” he continues before thanking country radio.

“From not havin two nickels to rub together to 2 number one songs in the same year, hang in there kid it starts to get good,” George adds in another post featuring a photo of his younger self. “love yall for coming on this ride w me!”

“Cowboy Songs” is George’s second chart-topper and was preceded by “Mind on You,” which hit #1 in January. 

To catch George on Dylan Scott‘s upcoming Country Till I Die Tour, visit georgebirge.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%