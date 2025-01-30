George Birge still prioritizes date nights with wife Kara: ‘She’s the best mama’

Sometimes an artist is surprised when their song hits #1, and sometimes they aren’t. For George Birge, it was the latter when it came to “Cowboy Songs” because he had a hunch about its hit factor very early on.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. We have our preconceived notions as artists when we write songs of how we feel the song is going to be received or, you know, what it means to us. And when I wrote [‘Cowboy Songs’], I was so excited about it and I knew I wanted it to be my next single,” George tells ABC Audio. “But you don’t truly know until you kind of get the guts to put the song out in the wild, and so I put it out there.”

“I had high hopes for it, and to have people connect with it the way they have is the best feeling in the world to me,” he says of his second chart-topper. “I mean, it’s a song about chasing my wife across dive bars, and it turns out a lot of other people have chased girls across dive bars, too.”