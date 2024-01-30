AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

George Birge takes “Mind on You” to ‘Jimmy Fallon’

todayJanuary 30, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

George Birge appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 29 to perform “Mind on You.”

Clad in a Tecovas trucker hat, blue shirt and black jeans, George performed his first hit, which topped the country charts earlier in January.

“Two days in NYC, @jimmyfallon couldn’t have been cooler, huge thank you to @fallontonight for making this Texas boy feel at home in the big apple,” George captions his Instagram carousel, which features monochrome photos of him backstage at the late-night talk show.

You can find “Mind on You” on George’s debut album, George Birge: Mind On You

Coming up, George will open for Parker McCollum on select dates of his Burn It Down Tour. For tickets, head to georgebirge.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%