AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

George Michael’s debut solo album, ‘Faith’, getting vinyl reissue

todayDecember 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cover of George Michael’s ‘Faith’ (Sony Music)

George Michael’s debut solo album, Faith, is getting reissued on vinyl for the first time in more than a decade.

The album will be released on Feb. 20 in several limited-edition variants, including red and black marble vinyl, picture disc, one-LP and two-LP vinyls, as well as audio Blu-ray.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Originally released in 1987, Faith hit #1 in over 100 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. It contained four #1 singles — “Faith,” “Father Figure,” “One More Try” and “Monkey” — making Michael the only British male solo artist to have four #1 singles from one album. It also included the iconic tune “I Want Your Sex,” which peaked at #2 in the U.S.

Faith earned George Michael a Grammy for album of the year and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%