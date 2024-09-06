George Strait + Chris Stapleton ready for “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” induction

George Strait‘s 31st studio album, Cowboys And Dreamers, has arrived, and it features a fun collab with Chris Stapleton on a song called “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame.”

Co-written by Chris, the jaunty neotraditional tune details the life of a “world-class fool” who loves spending his time at a honky-tonk, so much so that the bar’s given him a “hall of fame” crown.

“You’ll probably find a picture of me sippin’ on my liquor/ If you look up a world-class fool/ And I’ll say it once again, I’m the best that’s ever been/ At drinkin’ doubles up on this stool/ Well, go on, you can shake my hand/ Everybody’s gonna know my name/ When they hang my star behind the bar/ At the Honky Tonk Hall of Fame,” George and Chris sing in the tongue-in-cheek chorus.

Georg and Chris’ duet arrives after they’ve been on the road together for their stadium tour, with one more show slated for Dec. 7 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are available at georgestrait.com.