Buck Country Music News

George Strait extends his Austin run from two nights to four

todayJanuary 28, 2026

George Strait: Four Nights in Austin, Texas (Messina Touring)

What started out as two nights at Moody Center in Austin for George Strait has turned into four. 

On Monday, King George announced he will play in-the-round with newcomer William Beckmann on April 9 and 11. Due to overwhelming demand, he’s now added two more shows on May 15 and 16 with Carter Faith

The new concerts also come with a note that these will be Strait’s final additions of 2026, rounding out his previously scheduled dates of April 24 and 25 in Lubbock, Texas, and May 2 in Clemson, South Carolina. 

Presales are underway now. You can sign up for a code at GeorgeStrait.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

