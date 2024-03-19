AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

George Strait taps Parker McCollum for 2024 Texas show

todayMarch 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

George Strait is making his debut at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on June 5, and he’s bringing Texas natives Parker McCollum and country newcomer Catie Offerman along with him.

The news arrived via George’s socials Tuesday with details and ticketing information.

“All roads lead to College Station. TEXAS, George will play the FIRST EVER concert at Kyle Field on June 15. Joining him are fellow Texans, @parkermccollum and @catieofferman,” George’s team shared on Instagram. “This will be the one and only show in Texas this year.”

“On my birthday… of all days… hardest secret I’ve ever kept! WOW!” Parker said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Catie added, “Can’t say no to@georgestrait!!”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. CT. For more information and to sign up for the March 22 presale, visit go.seated.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%