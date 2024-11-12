AD
Buck Country Music News

George Strait to be honored with 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

todayNovember 12, 2024

Rich Fury/Getty Images

George Strait will be honored with the 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 58th CMA Awards.

According to a release, the award is bestowed upon “an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music” and “recognizes those who have achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, streaming numbers, record sales and public representation at the highest level.”

George’s career has spawned 31 studio albums, three live records and 11 compilation projects, and earned him three CMA Entertainer of the Year awards, 17 CMA Award wins, and inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Past CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson.

The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke BryanPeyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

