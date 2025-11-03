AD
Rev Rock Report

George Thorogood & the Destroyers announce 2026 Baddest Show on Earth tour dates

todayNovember 3, 2025

George Thorogood performs at Spark Arena on May 17, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Dave Simpson/Getty Images)

George Thorogood & the Destroyers have announced a 2026 North American leg for their Baddest Show on Earth tour.

The trek launches March 6 in Highland, California, and will conclude up in Canada on April 4 in Ottawa.

“When we decided to call this tour ‘The Baddest Show on Earth,’ we had no doubt we could back it up night after night,” the “Bad to the Bone” rocker says. “We’re playing great venues in some of our favorite markets, and it’s guaranteed we can make you feel like a teenager again. Time to get on the bus, hit the highway and bring the rock party to the people for 2026.”

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GeorgeThorogood.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

