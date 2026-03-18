Georgia boy Vincent Mason’s finding plenty of success with Morgan Wallen, Jordan Davis & Parker McCollum

Vincent Mason (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Roswell, Georgia, native Vincent Mason is undergoing a major life change these days, as he enjoys the top-20 success of his debut single, “Wish You Well.”

“I’m just glad it’s going well. Being on country radio is really cool,” he tells ABC Audio. “For me, growing up in Georgia, I think everybody always knew what was on the radio. Whether you’re really a fan or not, you just heard it at the gas station or whatever in the grocery store. So it’s cool for me to be on country radio.”

Vincent’s currently playing Australia with Jordan Davis, before he kicks off seven stadium dates with Morgan Wallen April 10 in Minneapolis.

“There’s a lot of things that came through that have been really cool this year,” he says. “That one was by far the one that stopped the most people in their tracks, especially like my family. And they’re all just kind of like, ‘Well, damn, that’s pretty cool!'”

Vincent’s cool gigs don’t end there. In June, he starts a stint with Parker McCollum that goes through the end of September.